Valicity's Once Upon a Time Princess Ball returns to Kalispell for 12th year

KALISPELL — A princess ball will take over the Red Lion Hotel in Kalispell on Saturday, March 9. But this event is about so much more than tiaras and gowns.

It's not only a night to raise money, but a chance to remember a child whose memory lives on through the ball.

“So the princess ball originated in 2009 when our daughter was free of cancer, she was in remission," said Velicity’s father Josh Faith.

Valicity’s Once Upon a Time Princess Ball began as a celebration.

"We had a celebration of life as a friends and family get-together. We had a great time," said Faith.

But that once-in-a-lifetime experience has now become a night of remembrance.

"Unfortunately when she relapsed she you know, of course after the initial Princess Ball, she just she wanted to have another one. Kick cancer's butt again we will do another Princess Ball. Unfortunately in 2010, she lost her battle," said Faith.

Faith’s daughter, Valicity inspired the princess ball.

Valicity was diagnosed with leukemia in 2008, just before she turned three and passed away two years later. '

But the ball named in her honor continues her legacy for other kids in the community.

“To be able to do it in our daughter's honor is it's hard to explain and she had an absolute gift when she was here, bringing people together. And you know, she's still continuing to do that,” said Faith.

The 12th annual Princess Ball will be a night of “Under the Sea” magic with a hairdresser, face painting, photographers, games and activities, raffles prizes and giveaways and of course, lots of dancing.

All of the proceeds from the Princess' Ball go to spotlight charities. This year, the charities are 406 for Kids and Angel Flight West.

“Seeing the smiles, the smiles on everybody's faces, you know just the happiness that is involved in...the princess ball is just everybody is happy," Faith said.

"The kids are so happy, to see them out there dancing and playing and socializing with one another it is it really is truly just an absolute miracle. And it brings tears to my eyes,” Faith added.

The Princess Ball is on March 9th in Kalispell. Tickets for Valicity’s Once Upon a Time Princess Ball are available online at https://valicitysonceuponatime.org/.

Tickets are selling fast but if you miss the chance to attend the ball you can still donate to the cause online.