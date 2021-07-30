Verizon - Cellular Plus stores giving away free backpacks to children in need

KALISPELL — Two Verizon-Cellular Plus stores in Kalispell will be giving away free backpacks for kids in need on Saturday ahead of the upcoming school year.

The giveaway is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will feature a brand-new backpack filled with school supply essentials including glue, pens, binders, and more.

All children in the Flathead Valley are eligible to pick up a new backpack on a first come first serve basis.

An adult must be accompanied by a child to pick up a backpack, but no purchase is necessary at the store.

Cellular Plus Territory Manager Nic Hudon told MTN News that funding for the new backpacks came from donations from store employees and customers over the past few months.

“You know our employees donate to the whole process and we also allow customers to donate, customers will be able to donate up until July 31, the same day that we’re doing the donations, so it’s by us and it’s also by the community and by the employees,” said Hudon.

The two Cellular Plus locations open for pickup on Saturday in Kalispell are located at 1194 US Highway 2 and at 1805 US Highway 93.

Two Cellular Plus locations in Missoula will also be doing free backpack giveaways on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at 610 East Broadway Street, and 2506 Mount Avenue.

