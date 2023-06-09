Veterans and their families to be honored in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Veterans and their families will be honored in Kalispell Saturday, June 10, 2023, as the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry holds its annual Veterans Appreciation Day.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse Building at 155 Shady Lane in Kalispell. It will feature a free BBQ meal, live music, games for adults and children and surplus gifts and resources will be available for all veterans.

Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry Community Outreach Coordinator Cinnamon Davis-Hall said the free event is a way to show thanks to those who served.

“Come and enjoy the day, all day long and if you know a veteran, bring a veteran, if you want to come and you’re not a veteran bring a veteran and you will be part of their family,” said Davis-Hall.

Davis-Hall asks those attending to park at the old K-Mart Parking lot in Evergreen on U.S. Highway 2, where free trolly rides will take veterans to the event throughout the day.