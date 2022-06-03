Violin prodigy in Kalispell plays benefit concert for children's hospital

KALISPELL - A 15-year-old violin prodigy from Kalispell’s Glacier High School is playing a benefit concert to raise funds for Logan Health’s Children’s Hospital.

Lauren Welch has been playing the violin for six years, performing more than 200 concerts at iconic venues such as the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.

“This concert coming up for the Children’s Hospital on June 5, is one of the first concerts that I’ve done solo, so I’m excited for that,” said Welch.

Welch loves performing for a cause, and often plays at nursing homes and veterans’ homes across the Flathead Valley.

“Actually, a couple years ago I did a concert that was benefiting the Sparrow’s Nest at the Homeless Teen Shelter and I was able to raise $22,000 for that,” added Welch.

WEB EXTRA: 15-year-old violin prodigy Lauren Welch performs

She now hopes to raise more than $25,000 during Sunday’s concert, with all money raised going towards Lauren’s Toy Chest.

“The children at the children’s hospital will be able to choose a toy from the toy chest when they’re having surgery or they’re having a bad day,” said Welch.

On average, Welch practices violin for five hours each day. She said her hard work pays off when she can give back to the community she loves.

“Before COVID I really enjoyed playing at the hospitals for patients, in the lobby, and we did little performances for some of the patients and I just loved being able to make their day so, I thought how can I do that again so, I thought of Lauren’s toy chest,” said Welch.

Tickets for Sunday night’s concert at Snowline Acres in Kalispell are still available.

