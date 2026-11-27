KALISPELL — For many in the Flathead Valley, Thanksgiving wouldn't be the same without Sykes Diner.

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Sykes Free Thanksgiving Meal Volunteers

The Kalispell restaurant's free Thanksgiving community meal takes more than 70 volunteers working together, prepping, serving and cleaning up, to make it happen.

Volunteer coordinator Mike Thompson said the desire to help is strong.

"I always have more people that sign up than I can make use of, so I have to turn people away," Thompson said.

For many who volunteer at Sykes, it has become a holiday tradition.

"They love doing it, they do. I've got a lot of repeats, Neoma has been doing it for 15 years," Thompson said.

For Neoma Anderson, that tradition spans 15 years. What she gets from the day is worth more than what she gives.

"Seeing that people are happy and wanting to celebrate and being together," Anderson said.

John Looper has also made Sykes a part of his Thanksgiving. For him, what happens around these tables goes far deeper than a meal.

"I think it's important, you know, we've all been blessed with things and have good jobs and things and good families and there's people who obviously don't have all that so it's good to give back to them and see them and share some stories with them and take away a little bit of the loneliness," Looper said.

The volunteers who showed up this Thanksgiving say the experience is one worth having.

"Give it a try, don't hesitate, just give it a try," Anderson said.