Volunteers needed for Special Olympics Glacier Area Winter Games

Glacier Area Winter Games taking place at Whitefish Mountain Resort
The Montana Special Olympics Glacier Area Winter Games, which will take place on March 1 at Whitefish Mountain Resort, is in urgent need of volunteers.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Feb 24, 2023
WHITEFISH - The Montana Special Olympics Glacier Area Winter Games is in urgent need of volunteers ahead of the big event on March 1 at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Last year more than 70 athletes raced down giant slalom courses ranging anywhere from novice to intermediate and advanced in skill level.

Athletes practice for weeks in advance ahead of the big race day.

Volunteer positions needed to help with the event include mountain guides, awards organizers, scorekeepers and more.

Information on how to sign up for volunteer positions can be found here.

