Volunteers needed in Whitefish for North Valley Food Bank's fall fruit harvest

WHITEFISH — The North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish is looking for volunteers to help pick fruit for a great cause as the 4th annual Fall Fruit Harvest comes up on September 10th.

“I mean I think this is such a great opportunity, it’s local food that’s coming straight from the community grounds to the people’s mouths,” said North Valley Food Bank Spokeswoman Alyssa Foote.

The North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish is seeking volunteers to help pick fruit from more than 20 fruit trees managed by the City of Whitefish.

The fresh fruit will be provided to food bank customers.

“It’s so helpful I think just to have healthy fresh food for people,” said Foote.

Foote said picking fruit before it falls on the ground is also a good way to keep the hungry bears from roaming through town.

“Feel like as they’re getting ready for hibernation the bears appetites go up, so there for they’re going to be coming into town and trying to find the fruit, and if we pick the fruit before it gets on the ground, hopefully there will be less human-bear interactions.”

Volunteers are asked to meet at the food bank office before venturing out to pick an assortment of fruit, including apples, pears and plums.

“It seems like each year is actually pretty steady, it’s about 1,500 pounds of fruit so it’s a lot, and it really helps people out," added Foote.

The harvesting project will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. and is a family friendly event. Volunteers will meet at North Valley Food Bank, 251 Flathead Avenue, Whitefish, at 1 p.m. to pick up harvesting supplies and receive their tree location assignment.

All volunteers should return to NVFB after finishing picking to drop off harvested fruit. Those interested can sign up online. For more information or questions about the event, contact alyssa@northvalleyfoodbank.org or call 406.862.5863, ext: 1006.

“I think it’s just a nice event, especially as the fall is starting to come, just getting the family together and coming out and picking some apples for people to eat,” said Foote.