Volunteers sacrifice holiday time to serve free Thanksgiving meals in the Flathead Valley

WHITEFISH — Many people sacrificed time with their families on Thanksgiving to help others by volunteering at community meal services throughout the Flathead Valley.

One of those volunteers was Kevin Hames, who arrived in the Flathead by himself three years ago and was looking for something to do on Thanksgiving. That's when he found Christ Lutheran Church in Whitefish, which puts on annual holiday meals.

He credits the warmth of the community for why he says he will be helping every year.

"It's beautiful here, everybody's so nice, the restaurant industry isn't as good as it used to be, it feels like home here, restaurants used to feel like home, this place feels like home, so I'll always be here," Hames said.

Hundreds were served at free Thanksgiving meals throughout the Flathead thanks to volunteers like Hames.