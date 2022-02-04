Volunteers sought for Kalispell Meals on Wheels

KALISPELL - The Meals on Wheels program in Kalispell is looking for drivers to deliver meals to homebound seniors.

Drivers are needed for weekday lunchtime delivery.

Volunteers can dedicate one to five days a week and can volunteer on their own or form a workplace delivery team.

Volunteers will receive training, mileage reimbursement, and a meal for their volunteer service.

courtesy image

A route takes about 90 minutes to complete and can be rewarding -- especially to the people served.

Your smile may be the only one a person sees all day!

Contact the Nutrition Staff at the Flathead County Agency on Aging at 406-758-5711 to sign up as a volunteer.