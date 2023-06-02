Volunteers to perform maintenance on trails across the Flathead for National Trails Day

KALISPELL — Just like your yard, trails across the state need a little TLC in the spring and what better day to do that than National Trails Day.
Crews across the Flathead Valley will work on Saturday, June 2, 2023, to mend damaged trails, work on drainage systems, clean up trash and cut back the foliage.
There will be trail cleanups in Whitefish, Columbia Falls as well as at Lone Pine State Park and the Foy’s to Blacktail Trails.
All of the work parties are looking for more volunteers to join the cleanup. Come prepared to work with close-toed shoes, work gloves, water and snacks. Tools will be provided on location.
- Lone Pine State Park and Foy’s to Blacktail Trails Kalispell: 8:30 a.m.: Meet at the Lone Pine Foy's Lake access to separate into Groups. Registration is required. To register for this event, call 406-755-2706 ext: 4 or email Miranda.boyd@mt.gov. Lunch is provided after work is complete.
- Cedar Flats Trails Columbia Falls: 10 a.m.: Meet at the Fourth Avenue Trailhead.
- Whitefish Trails Spencer Mountain Whitefish: 9 a.m.: Meet at the Twin Bridges Trailhead. Lunch provided after work is complete.