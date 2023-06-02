Volunteers to perform maintenance on trails across the Flathead for National Trails Day

KALISPELL — Just like your yard, trails across the state need a little TLC in the spring and what better day to do that than National Trails Day.

Crews across the Flathead Valley will work on Saturday, June 2, 2023, to mend damaged trails, work on drainage systems, clean up trash and cut back the foliage.

There will be trail cleanups in Whitefish, Columbia Falls as well as at Lone Pine State Park and the Foy’s to Blacktail Trails.

All of the work parties are looking for more volunteers to join the cleanup. Come prepared to work with close-toed shoes, work gloves, water and snacks. Tools will be provided on location.

