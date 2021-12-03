'Warm up the Flathead' provides free winter clothing to kids in need

KALISPELL — A non-profit organization in Kalispell is teaming up with local law enforcement to provide free winter clothing to kids in need.

Coats for Kids will be giving out free winter coats, boots, hats, gloves, and socks during this year’s “Warm up the Flathead.” The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse Facility which is located at 155 Shady Lane in Kalispell.

Coats for Kids Director Tiffany Suhr said the non-profit has provided winter clothing for more than 5,000 children in the Flathead. She added that thanks to community donations they have enough brand-new winter clothing to supply up to 700 children at this year’s event.

Suhr said volunteers from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse will be giving out free hot dogs and refreshments. Face coverings will be required for all attending and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Suhr said Coats for Kids has also partnered with remote schools in the Flathead to make sure all kids stay warm this winter.

“There are some schools that are kind of further out of town that may have transportation issues like Marion school, some in Columbia Falls and stuff, we will work directly with those schools who have children who cannot make it here and make sure they get the winter items they need,” added Suhr.

