WHITEFISH — Giving back before Thanksgiving didn't require a casserole or a covered dish. On Thursday, Whitefish residents rolled up their sleeves for the last community blood drive of the year.

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Whitefish Community Blood Drive

The American Red Cross brings the Whitefish Community Blood Drive to The Wave six times a year. This November drive is the last one until 2027. Account Manager Sandy Carlson says this time of year is critical.

"With the holidays, people like to give, but then they get busy, so it's an ongoing need," Carlson said.

One hundred fifteen neighbors answered the call Thursday, including donor Robyn Hall.

"I've been donating for a few years just randomly when I see the Wave notice come out," Hall said.

For Hall, the reason to give goes deeper than convenience.

"It's good for the community. My blood type is not particularly prevalent, so I think that's even more of a reason to do it," Hall said.

Carlson says the Red Cross doesn't take that community support for granted.

"We would not be here if not for the Whitefish community, or Polson, or Eureka. They are what support us," Carlson said.

If yesterday passed you by, the opportunity to help doesn't have to.

"They can go online to RedCrossBlood.org and put in a ZIP code and all of our blood drives will come up," Carlson said.