Whitefish Community Foundation awards $187,000 to local nonprofits

WHITEFISH - The Whitefish Community Foundation held its annual Community Grant Awards presentation this week awarding $187,000 to local nonprofits.

A total of 41 nonprofits received community grants of up to $10,000 in Flathead and Lincoln counties. The grant programs are made possible by the Circle of Giving, a core group of donors making an annual donation of $5,000 or more to the foundation.

Whitefish Community Foundation President Linda Engh-Grady said grants were given to a variety of nonprofits and programs.

“Helped the North Valley Food Bank purchase a new generator, we also helped the Creston Fire Department purchase the Jaws of Life which they really needed for some of the accidents they’re seeing and such, and then we helped the Whitefish Fire Department purchase a new boat,” added Engh-Grady.

Since 2000, Whitefish Community Foundation has awarded more than $52 million in cumulative grants to nonprofit organizations.

The foundation presented $172,458 in Community Grant awards to these 41 organizations: