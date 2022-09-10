Whitefish Community Foundation fundraiser helping non-profits

WHITEFISH - People who love to run had the chance to contribute to dozens of Flathead Valley nonprofits this weekend through the Great Fish Fun Run and Community Celebration on Saturday in Whitefish.

The fun run is the last big event in the Great Fish Community Challenge which is a six-week charitable giving event.

A 5k competitive run and fun run or walk as well as a family 1-mile walk was held Saturday morning. There were also donation booths and an interactive nonprofit fair, live music, and food in Depot Park to coincide with the run.

The Whitefish Community Foundation has received $2.3 million in donations and hopes to reach its goal of $4 million by the end of next week.

"So many of the 70 nonprofits participating in this year's Great Fish Community Challenge rely on these funds to keep their doors open, essentially. For some of them, this accounts for a significant portion, if not all of their annual operating budget,” explained Jill Seigmund with the Whitefish Community Foundation.

“So, this is a very important campaign for our local nonprofits. And the fun running community celebration this Saturday is just a great way to bring everybody together and celebrate philanthropy and all the important work that our nonprofits do for us,” Seigmund continued.