Whitefish Community Foundation to host event helping local nonprofits

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Community Foundation is hosting a day of giving and unity event to help nonprofits in the Flathead raise critical funding.

The 28-hour event begins at 8 a.m. on May 4 and concludes at noon, May 5.

Nonprofit organizations that raise at least $2,000 during the 28-hour period will receive a $1,000 matching grant from the Whitefish Community Foundation.

Whitefish Community Foundation President Linda Engh-Grady said the day of giving and unity started last year to help struggling nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said more than 80 nonprofits have already signed up for this year's event, including those from arts and culture, conservation, the Health and Human Services sector and more.

Nonprofits must apply by April 30 to participate in the day of giving and unity.

“We’ve probably got about 86 right now that have applied and are in and if a few more are out there that haven’t applied yet it would be great to get them into the campaign,” said Engh-Grady.

The Whitefish Community Foundation awarded $77,000 in matching grants during last year's event.

Donations can be made online at whitefishcommuntiyfoundation.org or in person at the Whitefish Community Foundation office located at 214-West Second Street in Whitefish.

In-person donations can also be made at any First Interstate Bank, Glacier Bank or Park Side Credit Union branch in Flathead County or Eureka.

Donors can choose to contribute to one or multiple nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofit organizations wishing to apply to participate in the Day of Giving & Unity can find the eligibility requirements and application instructions on the Whitefish Community Foundation’s website.

There is no cost for nonprofits to participate.

