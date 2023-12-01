Whitefish community members gather to make holiday cards for veterans

WHITEFISH — It’s officially time to start spreading Christmas cheer and Whitefish community members are doing just that.

People recently gathered at the Whitefish Community Center to get crafty and make holiday cards.

The cards were made specifically for veterans and people in the hospital. The Whitefish Community Center will give the cards to the Veterans Center and hospital to distribute to the people who need them. The goal was to spread a little extra holiday cheer.

“You know, I decided to come make cards because I thought it was a great opportunity to thank the vets and you know, folks that serve this, this community as well as the United States around the holidays. They may not have other folks that are doing this and so I have a little bit extra time why not spread some holiday cheer?” said volunteer Brandon Langel.

All materials for this project were supplied by the Whitefish Community Center, making this a free event for all who wanted to put their crafting skills to use for a good cause.

“You know, it's a community center. It's bringing the community together and now celebrating in the spirit of Christmas and paying that forward and spreading cheer to other people,“ said Jennifer Roche, Whitefish Community Center Executive Director.

