Whitefish Credit Union and Whitefish Legacy Partners extend $50,000 outdoor recreation partnership

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Credit Union has renewed its Legacy Sponsorship with Whitefish Legacy Partners for another five years, providing $50,000 to support community recreation and conservation efforts.

Whitefish Legacy Partners focuses on bringing the community's vision for conservation and recreation to life, working on projects like the Whitefish Trail and several conservation initiatives around the area.

"Whitefish Legacy Partners works to bring the community's vision for conservation and recreation to the fore, and we are working on the Whitefish Trail project and several conservation projects. Our legacy sponsors are a critical piece to supporting that," said Jedd Sankar-Gorton, Whitefish Legacy Partners program director.

The credit union launched the Legacy Sponsorship in 2021 because of their commitment to supporting Montana's outdoor recreation opportunities.

Salute to Service: $50K investment shapes Whitefish's outdoor future through credit union partnership

"We want to give back where it matters, and for us in Montana, in our community, outdoors are a huge part of the spirit for where we live, this is a way we can return that favor and support the greater Northwest," said Josh Wilson, Whitefish Credit Union senior vice president of marketing.

The sponsorship has enabled Whitefish Legacy Partners to complete several projects over the past five years that might not have been possible otherwise.

"In the last five years we've built trail at Holbrook overlook between Rainbow and Murray Lake and also then moved forward some key conservation projects around the lake that have been directly supported by our Legacy Sponsors like Whitefish Credit Union," Sankar-Gorton said.

For both organizations, the partnership represents something fundamental about Montana communities.

"These are areas where the community get together, participate, but they also tie back to what Montana truly is and that's being a part of nature, being a part of our greater community, so we're proud to support legacy partners," Wilson said.

