Whitefish Mountain Resort helping local food bank

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Mountain Resort is teaming up with local skiers and snowboarders to give back to Whitefish’s North Valley Food Bank in a big way.

Guests at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Feb. 27 will have the opportunity to add a little extra money onto their bill during food and retail purchases.

The resort will match up to $5,000 in donations made at the point of sale with funds going directly to the North Valley Food Bank.

Whitefish Mountain Resort Public Relations Manager Maren McKay says the “Lift Up Against Hunger” event is a way to give back to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKay says donations will help keep the food bank stocked for the months to come.

"It’s a great way to give back and especially after everything with COVID-19 that they’ve been through, it’s just really nice to give back and they’re such a great entity in the valley for so many people to use, so it’s just a nice way to offer our support."

Whitefish Mountain Resort presented North Valley Food Bank with a $2,500 check back in June, donating $25 from each of the first 100 season passes purchased.

