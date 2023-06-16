Whitefish's North Valley Food Bank holds community celebration

WHITEFISH - North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish is inviting the public to their Forever June Community Celebration in honor of their late founder June Munski-Feenan.

June and her friends started the food bank out of her garage in the late 1970s.

The event is free and open to all on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. and will celebrate June and countless community members that honor the food bank’s mission.

The event will feature food and drinks with live music and activities for kids.

This year the food bank is hosting a utensil drive and is encouraging all guests to bring new kitchen utensils to donate.

