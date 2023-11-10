Salvation Army looking for bell ringers in the Flathead

KALISPELL — It's that time of year when you'll hear bells ringing as you do your holiday shopping.

That's because the Salvation Army's biggest annual campaign is about to get underway.

The Red Kettle Campaign in Kalispell needs 125 to 150 volunteers to be bell ringers this holiday season.

Volunteers start ringing bells the day after Thanksgiving through December 23, 2023.

"It means a great deal because we know that they're out there because they want to be there. They want to give back to the community. We've heard that over and over. I want to come and ring the bell because the Salvation Army was there when I needed them. And so I want to give back. So it's giving back to the community and helping the community in the long run." - Salvation Army Kalispell Corps Officer Major Larry Feist

Due to the rate of inflation, it's expected the need for support will be high.

Volunteer as a bell ringer in the Flathead by visiting registertoring.com.

