Serve Montana event to help cleanup Missoula on Saturday

MISSOULA - Local churches and area nonprofits are teaming up on Saturday 5, 2023, for a community-wide event in Missoula.

Organizers say over 500 volunteers will take part in dozens of projects as part of the Serve Montana event.

There are 24 churches involved in the event which will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Check-in starts at 8 a.m. at the Christian Life Center on South Russell Street, followed by community worship at 9 a.m.

Volunteers will gather to complete projects such as:



Landscaping and clean up at Missoula City parks

Staining or painting fences & picnic tables at Missoula City parks

Hosting a carnival at a group home

Car wash for Child and Family Services Department vehicles

Organizing and cleaning Child & Family Services visitation rooms

Cleaning up graffiti in Missoula Neighborhoods

St Patrick House yard and basement clean up

Cleaning up streets around our city

Temporary Homeless Shelter site clean up

Baking and delivering cookies to area First Responders

Outside cleanup of neighborhood elementary schools

Additional information can be found at https://www.servemontana.org/.