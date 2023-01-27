Skills to be on display at Friday's Talent on Ice fundraiser in Missoula

MISSOULA - Here is your chance to check out some pretty talented ice skaters in Missoula.

The non-profit Foundation for Community Health (FCH) is inviting people to attend the first annual Missoula’s Talent on Ice at the Glacier Ice Rink.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 and will feature the talents of Missoulians and will raise funds to provide vital health education and resources through FCH’s outreach, assistance, and scholarship programs.

Missoula’s Talent on Ice features skating, comedy, musical performances, magic and more. Our own Jill Valley will provide commentary for the event and Drive Safe Missoula coordinator Steve Schmidt.

In addition to the performances, the event features door prizes, raffles prizes, and an online auction with a variety of trips, baskets, gift cards, experiences, and more up for grabs.

FCH has raised money for health needs through the Community Cup Hockey Benefit in partnership with Dr. Tim and Tonda Richards and Glacier Ice Rink. Nearly $130,000 was raised for oncology patients, injury prevention, trauma education, patient lodging, and more to advance healthy lives for western Montanans.

Last year,

FCH hosted the final Community Cup and then came together to organize Missoula’s Talent on Ice.

“The Community Cup was always a really fun way for the community to engage with the Foundation and learn about our work and we wanted to continue that,” said FCH Executive Director, Kira Huck.

“Our Program and Engagement Manager proposed a talent show on ice, similar to the ice capades, and we felt that would be an entertaining and unique way to bring people together for the good of western Montana health needs," Huck continued.

All proceeds from Friday's event will support FCH’s education and support programs, including Safe Kids Missoula, its Be Sun Smart skin cancer and melanoma awareness education, high school and professional development healthcare scholarships, patient assistance grants, and more.

Huck says that support of these programs — especially its patient assistance grants which provide need-based financial support for care-related costs of western Montana breast health and oncology patients — is crucial this year.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in requests to our Ava Nicole Breast Health Fund and Community Oncology Patient Fund this year,” said Huck. “We have received and awarded more assistance grants in the first six months of our fiscal year than we did in our entire previous fiscal year. The need is there, and we want to ensure this support continues to be available for western Montanans.”

The goal is to raise at least $10,000 in the event’s first year. Community members can purchase tickets for the event at fchwmt.org/talent-on-ice.

Tickets are $5 for ages 3 to 12, $10 for ages 13 and older, and $25 for a family of four or more. Admission for children under age 3 is free. Community members can also participate in the event’s online auction. The online auction is open through January 29 and can be viewed here.

For more information about Missoula’s Talent on Ice, or to make a donation, contact FCH at 406.926.2522 or email foundation@fchwmt.org.