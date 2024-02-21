Watch Now
CommunitySpecial Olympics

Actions

Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics seeking volunteers for 41st annual games

Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics preview
Emily Brown/MTN News
The Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics will take place on March 5 and March 6, 2024, at Lost Trail Powder Mountain
Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics preview
Posted at 3:09 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 17:09:54-05

SULA — The Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics are seeking volunteers for their 41st annual games.

Over 100 athletes are expected to ski, snowshoe, and snowboard on March 5 and March 6, 2024, at the Lost Trail Powder Mountain.

Volunteers are the backbone of the Winter Special Olympics.

They help people put on snowshoes or skis, cheer for athletes, and keep the lodge running smoothly.

Marla Hennequin of the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics shared, “Like many events, it is the volunteers that make it successful."

People can volunteer for a couple of hours, a day, or both days. Contact Anna at 406-213-5991 or visit https://www.bitterrootwinterspecialolympics.org/volunteer to sign up.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader