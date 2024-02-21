Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics seeking volunteers for 41st annual games

SULA — The Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics are seeking volunteers for their 41st annual games.

Over 100 athletes are expected to ski, snowshoe, and snowboard on March 5 and March 6, 2024, at the Lost Trail Powder Mountain.

Volunteers are the backbone of the Winter Special Olympics.

They help people put on snowshoes or skis, cheer for athletes, and keep the lodge running smoothly.

Marla Hennequin of the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics shared, “Like many events, it is the volunteers that make it successful."

People can volunteer for a couple of hours, a day, or both days. Contact Anna at 406-213-5991 or visit https://www.bitterrootwinterspecialolympics.org/volunteer to sign up.