Dani Dorman brings competitive mindset and smiles to Special Olympic games

KALISPELL — Dani Dorman is a 30-year-old athlete, who is happy to participate in this year’s summer Special Olympics.

Especially since having to miss the virtual fun last year, she is looking forward to this year’s games.

“Last year I was really bummed I wasn’t able to compete,” said Dorman.

But this year she is excited to participate even if the events are virtual.

Although Dorman will be competing in cycling for the games and not basketball right in Kalispell, she is looking forward to getting back into the game when the time comes.

“Just to have fun and looking forward to the interaction with other athletes,” said Dorman.

Dorman has over 100 medals of her time competing in the Special Olympic games and says it has been memorable.

“Pretty proud of it, yeah,” said Dorman who is proud to be a part of Special Olympics as it brings her joy to be with her friends on her team, Flathead Industries, and meet other people.

"I'm just really happy to be part of this organization for so long, because Special Olympics is a great activity or organization for people with disabilities to get out there and compete, have fun, and interact with other people,” said Dorman.

