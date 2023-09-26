Flathead County law enforcement trade in handcuffs for aprons to support Special Olympics

KALISPELL — Flathead County law enforcement is trading in handcuffs for aprons on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, as they partner with Mackenzie River Pizza North in Kalispell to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Montana.

The public is invited to attend and support the Tip-a-Cop event as law enforcement volunteers alongside Special Olympics Athletes.

Law enforcement are working as celebrity waiters with tips going directly to Special Olympics in Northwest Montana.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Laramie Stefani stayed busy during his lunch shift bussing tables, taking orders, and delivering pizzas.

“It’s a great fundraiser and it’s great to see us achieve goals while raising money for the athletes here in the local area, all of the money raised today stays here locally to help these guys with their uniforms, with their travel expenses, with their meals, you name it, that’s what it’s here for and it’s a fun change of pace,” said Stefani.

The Tip-a-cop fundraiser runs until 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mackenzie River Pizza North in Kalispell, which is located at 45 Treeline Road.

