Griz Dip Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Montana

MISSOULA — Special Olympics Montana’s series of polar plunge fundraisers made its way to Missoula on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

People jumped into an ice-cold pool at the Missoula County Fairgrounds to raise money for Special Olympics Montana and Missoula’s Special Olympic athletes. The plunge also helped raise money for the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run which local officer Brandon LaRocque was happy to be a part of.

“For me as a law enforcement officer, it’s a great opportunity to show that we’re not just out there, handcuffing people, taking people to jail, writing tickets," LaRocque said. "And it’s a really good way to show that we’re people out here we have lives and other passions and this is a really good way that i’ve been passionate about since high school. Giving back to our community giving back to our Special Olympics athletes here in Missoula and throughout the state.”

The next Montana polar plunge will take place in Lewistown on Saturday, March 2.

