Polson PD, Pizza Hut team up to support Special Olympics Montana

POLSON — Polson Police will be waiting tables at Pizza Hut Thursday night to raise money for Special Olympics Montana.

“We’re probably going to have about 6 officers this year, helping out with this event,” Polson Police Officer Kyle Cooper told MTN News.

Officer Cooper and his colleagues will be busy Thursday night at the Polson Pizza Hut on U.S. Highway 93.

Cooper and fellow officers will be waiting tables for four hours with 10% of all orders taken being donated directly to Special Olympics Montana.

“We try to do our best to get them as much as they can,” said Cooper.

Polson Special Olympics Head Coach Kris Kelly said a number of athletes will be on hand Thursday helping out the officers and hungry customers. Kelly said the money raised goes a long way towards paying for transportation, meal costs and more.

“On average a set of uniforms runs about $150 so every time you add in new team members, you’re looking at that, so then those proceeds also help for raising for uniforms for the team,” said Kelly.

Kelly said the “Tip-A-Cop” event in Polson has been raising money for Special Olympics Montana for the last 10 years, adding it's a fun and easy way for community residents to show support for Polson Special Olympians

“Great events that take very little to put on for a great reward on the end,” said Kelly.

Officer Cooper said he can’t wait to work alongside the athletes on Thursday, one big smile at a time.

“Makes it really worth our time doing this, having fun with them and seeing that they enjoy it, building that relationship with them and also the community is just a really good time,” said Cooper.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday night.

The Polson Police Department will also be raffling off a swimming pool at the event costing $5 a ticket. All proceeds from the raffle will go directly to Special Olympics Montana.

