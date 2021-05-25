Special Olympics award ceremony held for Lake County athletes

POLSON — A celebration was held at Polson High School Tuesday morning honoring Special Olympic athletes from across Lake County.

“You know we actually got to celebrate somebody else’s success and be together and that’s just what this is all about,” Polson Pirates Head Coach Kris Kelly told MTN News.

Dozens of special Olympic athletes from across Lake County were at Polson High Tuesday morning celebrating their achievements from the state summer games.

Close to 60 medals were handed out to participants from the Polson pirates and Mission Bulldogs Special Olympic teams.

Lake County law enforcement helped crown the medalist as teammates cheered alongside one another.

Kelly said this year’s celebration was extra special as it was the first time the two teams have been together since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s just nice to be able to get out and cheer, you know we haven’t really been able to cheer for our teams so it’s nice to be able to cheer for somebody else, and what it means is that if we can start to do this then life is starting to turn back to normal,” said Kelly.

The Polson Pirates were recently awarded the Special Olympics Local Program of the Year award for the State of Montana.

