Winners announced in Special Olympics Montana raffle

BOZEMAN — Special Olympics Montana conducted a raffle drawing in Bozeman on Friday, May 20, 2022, and announced the winners of several prizes.

The winner of the 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup truck is Shawna Beechinor.

The winner of the $5,000 cash prize is Matthew McAndrew.

The winner of a $1,500 gift card from Scheels is Sean Patten.

The four winners of a $1,000 gift card (each) from Town Pump are J. Lackman, Mike Wombolt, Jake Cartwright, and Liz Welch.

The winner of a $500 gift card from Bob Wards is Jesse Aguayo.

The following people each won one free pizza per month for a year from Pizza Hut: Pat Sampson, Charlene Ammons, Jay Owens, Russ Hale, and Gina Cox.



Winners have been - or will be - contacted directly by Special Olympics Montana.

A total of 112,424 tickets were sold this year - the second-highest number ever - resulting in $610,668 for Special Olympics Montana.

The top three sellers this year were Brian Jackson, Jon Hargett, and Jamie Darko - all from Great Falls - who sold a combined total of 13,547 tickets.

SOMT

Since 2006, the MTN Chevy Raffle has raised more than $15 million dollars for Special Olympics Montana.



TRENDING ARTICLES



The drawing was livestreamed on Facebook: