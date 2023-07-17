St. Ignatius celebrates Good Old Days

ST. IGNATIUS - The streets of Saint Ignatius were awash with fun and floats on Saturday as the community celebrated the 40th annual "Good Old Days."

The parade brought the town together to enjoy floats by local businesses, vintage cars, horses and of course, candy for the kids.

The highlight of the parade was the dueling fire hoses that soak the spectators which felt good on a hot day.

The weekend kicked off with a town barbecue, fireworks and live music.

Following the parade, people gathered at the Good Old Days Park for the dog races, lawnmower races, a National Guard obstacle course and of course, more food.

It was a day to become reacquainted with neighbors and catch up at the several high school reunions that also took place.

Sunday morning featured the Saint Ignatius ‘Fly In’ offering a free pancake breakfast at the airport along with a chance for people to learn about mountain flying.