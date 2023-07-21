Summer Heat: Cool off at Big Dipper in Missoula

MISSOULA People in Missoula are looking for ways to stay cool thanks to this weekend’s heat wave.

We headed down to Big Dipper on Higgins to get the scoop from their president on what people can expect this weekend.

"The tourists are here now and you know when it starts to get hot people just instantly think ice cream or a way to cool off,” Bryan Hickey said. “And luckily for us, I feel like our name pops into their head quite often. And so, they come down and I think people over the years really enjoy waiting in the line for a little bit and seeing people they know and striking up conversations."

People can also cool off at the Big Dipper in Midtown Missoula near the Southgate Mall.