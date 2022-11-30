University of Montana’s 11th Annual Holiday Swing returning to Missoula

The University of Montana Jazz Program is pairing up with Logjam Presents and the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) with drum set artist, John Wicks for some fun holiday jazz entertainment.

The 11th Annual Holiday Swing on Saturday, Dec. 10 — which is a fundraiser for the UM Jazz Program — will take place at two Missoula locations and will feature some new additions.

The evening program will move to the Wilma Theater and will feature an internationally recognized drum set artist and brand new UM faculty member John Wicks along with auction items and the Missoula Jazz Collective.

"Having this event at the Wilma will give this evening even more sparkle and allows patrons to enjoy a great venue, restaurants nearby and wonderful music with some classic holiday big band jazz favorites – this should be a blast!” UM Director of Jazz Studies and Director of the UM/Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival stated.

Wicks is an artist who performs in a variety of settings and styles including with internationally known Fitz and the Tantrums. He is also versed in playing with big bands, small groups, orchestras and movie and television soundtracks as well as theater.

The UM Jazz Ensemble I under the direction of Rob Tapper and the Missoula Jazz Collective — made up of jazz faculty including Jeff Troxel, Bob LedBetter and Tommy Sciple — will also be performing.

The event will help to raise money for the UM Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival, UM jazz scholarships, UM faculty and to help with UM Jazz Program activities including guest artists, equipment and student tours and outreach.

The family-friendly “Holiday Swing Set” returns at 2 p.m. for younger children and families to enjoy great holiday music, snacks and dance in a shorter setting. It will be held at the ZACC, which is located at 216 West Main Street.

Information about the Holiday Swing — which will take place at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — can be found at https://logjampresents.com/ The Kids Swing Set – which is free and open to the public -- will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10. Additional information can be found at https://www.zootownarts.org/ or by calling 406-549-7555.