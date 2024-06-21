Unsung Hero working hard to expand Rails to Trails in Kalispell

KALISPELL — In this week's Unsung Hero, we are highlighting Maddie Porter, who has jumped into volunteering for the community to keep people outside and moving through the Rails to Trails system in Kalispell.

“I see all these people who get use and fun and enjoyment out of these trails like I do, and I want to extend that to as many people as I possibly can,” said Porter.

Maddie Porter is a Rails to Trails board member in Kalispell. She works with other board members to maintain and grow the Rails to Trails system for the community to enjoy.

“That's mainly what we look for is to connect Kalispell and the greater Flathead area on two wheels and try to get as many multi-use pedestrian paths put in so everyone has access to the great outdoors that we have here,” said Porter.

Porter's involvement in Rails to Trails stems from her love of the outdoors and use of the trails. She is spearheading an effort to connect the current trails to the one in Hungry Horse to eventually have a multi-use pedestrian trail from Flathead Lake to Lake McDonald.

“I have found a home in Kalispell, and I just want to have an active part and feel a part of the community that's centered around getting people together and enjoying the things that you know I like to enjoy have that sense of community and camaraderie with everybody who lives here,” said Porter.

Porter was nominated by her fiancé, who also works with her at the Kalispell Downtown Association. At the Downtown Association, they plan events to bring people into downtown Kalispell to support the local businesses.

“I’m really proud of her really proud to see her get engaged and, like really be giving back to the community. We've been here for a little over two years. And really felt welcomed. And so it's just really awesome to see you're getting involved and jumping in," said Julian Nizzoli, nominator.

Porter is the youngest person on the Rails to Trails Board by about 40 years. She is dedicated to keeping this program going and hopes to recruit more young people to the board to keep the interest in Rails to Trails going.

“I just really wanted to move up here and get involved in the community And, you know, it seemed like a great place to start to get introduced to the wonderful outdoors that we have out here as well as the wonderful people and feel like I'm making a positive impact,” said Porter.

