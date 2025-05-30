POLSON — They are the backbone of our communities and often they're overlooked and not thanked enough for their service.

Volunteers fill many roles from fire captains to youth sports coaches and that's why MTN talked with an Unsung Hero in Polson about the power of volunteering.

Chris McGuiness has answered emergency calls as a volunteer with the Polson Fire Department for 24 years, dedicating up to 15 hours weekly to various community organizations while maintaining a full-time engineering career.

Unsung Heroes: Polson volunteer firefighter serves community for over two decades

McGuiness, who works as an engineer for Black Mountain Software in Polson, volunteers with Polson Fire, Polson Rural Fire, Search and Rescue, and Polson High School tennis.

"There's a simplicity to just going and helping people, I can't put it any more simply than that, it's very fulfilling," McGuiness said.

As a volunteer captain for Polson Fire, McGuiness exemplifies selfless service according to his colleagues.

"When he says that he truly does it to help people, he doesn't just say that he lives that," said Polson Fire Chief Clint Cottle.

Cottle emphasized that volunteers like McGuiness are essential to public safety in small Montana communities.

"He has been involved with helping people on their worst day for the last 20-plus years and he doesn't want to take any credit, he doesn't want the focus on himself, and he's just the epitome of a volunteer," Cottle said.

McGuiness finds deep satisfaction in assisting neighbors during emergencies and encourages others to consider volunteering in their communities.

"There's always a need for volunteers, always, always, I can't think of an organization in our area that considers themselves full," McGuiness said.

He stresses that every volunteer role, regardless of size, makes a meaningful impact.

"If you're the one making sandwiches on the search for the missing child, the fact that the teams are fed and rested and have coffee increases the odds of a good outcome, so again no unimportant jobs, and if you feel that you have any time to give, I would urge people to consider it," McGuiness said.

