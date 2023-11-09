Veterans Day events planned across Western Montana

MISSOULA — Veterans Days will be marked by several events across Western Montana on Friday and Saturday.

Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula is hosting a Veterans Celebration at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, in the middle school building. Students are inviting family members who are veterans or current members of the military, to an assembly where they will be honored.

Peterson Elementary School in Kalispell will host its sixth annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 10th at 8:45 a.m. Guest speaker Sgt. Cameron Wride will be sharing his experiences in the Marine Corps, including how it led to his current career as a local Patrol Officer and member of the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team. K-5 students will also be singing songs for veterans, including some residents from the Veterans Home in Columbia Falls.

The Stevensville School District will hold a Veterans Day celebration assembly to honor all who have served our country beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday in the Stevensville High School Gym. All active service men and women, as well as the public, are invited to attend. The keynote speaker will be Dave Haacke. The program will also feature performances by the elementary and high school choirs as well as music performed by the Stevensville High School Band.

Missoula’s Veterans Day ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Doughboy Statue at the Missoula County Courthouse. Full military honors will be performed, and a short service will take place with the placement of flowers and wreaths at the base of the World War I statue.

Prior to the ceremony, American Legion Hellgate Post 27, veterans are invited to a breakfast from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the Post. The event is open to all veterans and their families.

Corvallis Post #91 will be hosting a Veterans Day parade on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Main St. in front of Corvallis High School. The parade is expected to last about 15 minutes.

The Miracle of America Museum in Polson will honor all veterans on Saturday by offering them free admission to the museum. Any veteran coming to the museum that day is simply asked to identify themselves as a military veteran to receive free admission. Their spouse will also be given free admission. The museum is located at 36094 Memory Lane in Polson.