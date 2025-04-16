WATCH: Community Baby Shower planned for Missoula

MISSOULA — The Watson Community Foundation is hosting a Community Baby Shower on April 22 at the Missoula Food Bank.

The event will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and donations are still being sought.

Some of the items needed include diapers, wipes, pacifiers, bottles, sleep sacks and more.

Items will be given away free of charge, educational events will be held and representatives from "infant-oriented community resources" will be available.

