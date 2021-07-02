Western Montana July 4th celebrations

MISSOULA — There are plenty of chances to take in the July 4th holiday – and of course, fireworks shows – across Western Montana.

Missoula: Fourth Fest at the Southgate Mall on July 4 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Missoula: 4th at the Fort Celebration at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula on July beginning at 10 a.m.

Missoula: Missoula Paddleheads postgame Independence Day fireworks display on July 2. Tickets: http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 or (406) 543-3300.

Seeley Lake: Seeley Lake Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 beginning at 7:30 a.m. Events include a pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks display at 10:15 p.m. with viewing from the green at Lindey’s Prime Steak House.

Hamilton: Fireworks display at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds beginning at 10 p.m.

Stevensville: Fireworks display at Lewis & Clark Park beginning at 10 p.m.

Florence: Fireworks display at Florence Community Park beginning at 10:20 p.m.

Polson: 4th of July Parade and Fireworks in Polson on July 4. Parade begins at 12 p.m. at Linderman School Fireworks display begins at dusk.

Kalispell: 4th of July Cruise in Kalispell on July 3 begins at 6 p.m. on Main Street. The 4th of July Parade begins at 12 p.m. on July 4.

Whitefish: A fireworks display will take place at approximately 10:30 p.m. off the shore of the Whitefish City Beach, on Whitefish Lake. A free shuttle bus service will from downtown Whitefish from 7 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Bigfork: The 4th of July Parade begins at 12 p.m. with members of the military. They will pause at the Bigfork Inn to present colors while the National Anthem is sung. Parking for the parade will be in the field at the intersection of Highway 35 and 82. Free shuttle service is available to downtown from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Paradise: American Legion Post 129 will host the annual Picnic in the Park on July 4 with free burgers and hot dogs, a potluck and games in the park.

Plains: VFW Post 3596 will host the annual Picnic in the Park on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fred Young Park in Plains.

Noxon: The Noxon VFW will host a pancake breakfast on July 4 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Noxon Mercantile and Café. Cost ia $7.

Thompsom Falls: A July 4th celebration is taking place on July 3 and July 4 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. both days. There will be music, kid's exhibits, arts and crafts, and more. A kid's parade starts at 11:30 a.m. on July 4.

