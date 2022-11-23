Western Montanans making sure everyone can have Thanksgiving dinner

KALISPELL - Thanksgiving celebrations may look a little different this year.

Inflation has driven food costs up, especially for those turkeys, and high gas prices may prevent some people from heading home for the holiday

But that doesn't mean people in Western Montana won't have a place to go this Thanksgiving.

People across our area are hosting dinners, whether for free or by donation — just to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.

There are meals being offered across the Flathead Valley from Bigfork to Whitefish throughout the day on Thursday.

Some places do require reservations while for others, all you have to do is show up!

And in case you're wondering why businesses are putting in all this work for free, well, it's all about the reason for the season.

"It's a good spot to be in when you can give and serve others, and I think that's what we're looking forward to the most. We do traditionally have a family thanksgiving, but we thought that this year it was really important to introduce ourselves to the community of Bigfork and serve," said Pocketstone Cafe owner Marcus Shahen.

Here is a detailed list of the Thanksgiving events:

Kalispell

Syke’s Diner - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. / Syke’s takes donations for the dinner

Kalispell First Church of the Nazarene - 12:30 p.m. / Free Thanksgiving meal for all

Glacier Queer Alliance Friendsgiving Potluck -12 p.m., 1203 Hwy. 2 Kalispell / All are welcome

Bigfork

Pocketstone Café - 11a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. / People must make a reservation. (All tables are currently full) Call 406- 837-7223 for more information or to see if a reservation has opened up

Bigfork VFW Post 4042 - 4 p.m. / -Free community dinner until the food is gone. (to-go boxes available)

Whitefish

Christ Lutheran Church - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. / Free traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers are needed. Call 406-862-2615

Missoula