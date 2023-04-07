World famous violinist to perform in Kalispell

KALISPELL - One of the most accomplished violinists in the world will be playing in Kalispell Saturday night at Flathead Valley Community College’s McClaren Hall.

Midori Goto will be accompanying the Glacier Symphony Orchestra for a special one-night performance.

Midori made her professional debut with the New York Philharmonic when she was just 11 years old.

Midori has toured around the world and was honored by the Kennedy Center for lifetime artistic achievement in 2021.

The concert gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, tickets can be purchased here.