Watch Now
Community

Actions

World famous violinist to perform in Kalispell

Midori
Glacier Syphmony
World famous violinist performing in Kalispell<br/>
Midori
Posted at 4:53 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 18:53:40-04

KALISPELL - One of the most accomplished violinists in the world will be playing in Kalispell Saturday night at Flathead Valley Community College’s McClaren Hall.

Midori Goto will be accompanying the Glacier Symphony Orchestra for a special one-night performance.

Midori made her professional debut with the New York Philharmonic when she was just 11 years old.

Midori has toured around the world and was honored by the Kennedy Center for lifetime artistic achievement in 2021.

The concert gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!