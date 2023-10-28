Corvallis and surrounding departments respond to structure fire in Victor area

RAVALLI COUNTY- Around 1:40 pm this afternoon, the Corvallis Fire department as well as the Pinesdale and Stevensville Fire departments we're called to a structure fire in the Victor area.
According to the Corvallis fire department Facebook page, crews extinguished the fire and all were evacuated and safe by the time the crews got there. If there is any new information that is released we will keep you updated.
Around 1:40 pm this afternoon, the Corvallis, Stevensville, and Pinesdale Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in the Victor area.
