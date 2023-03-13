Corvallis School District asking voters to support levy request

CORVALLIS - The Corvallis School District is asking voters to approve a $300,000 levy this spring.

District officials say the money would be used to bridge the funding gap that has been created due to rising operating costs. Corvallis Superintendent Pete Joseph says this vote would allow the more than 1,300 students to receive the education and extra-curricular activities they need to succeed.

"The schools absolutely impact every aspect in Corvallis. And really what this levy is about is maintaining that incredible quality of education that Corvallis has always provided for the community and really, really helps us maintain and plethora of programs and we want to enhance those programs and maintain them. And frankly keeping up with inflation,” Joseph said.

“This is needed because of inflationary rates. It’s important that we continue to try and make sure that we have all of the people that are a part of this community, our classified as certified staff that live in that community that can continue to do what they need to do to take care of their communities,” Joseph continued.