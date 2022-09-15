UPDATE: COVID-19 restrictions lifted at Philipsburg facility

UPDATE: 4:28 p.m. - Sept. 15, 2022

PHILIPSBURG - Visitor restrictions at the Granite County Medical Center have been lifted.

"GCMC is no longer in outbreak status. Due to our prompt isolation of our residents and strict infection control, we have limited our exposure to one resident," a social media post states.

No other residents or employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

While visitor restrictions are being lifted, GCMC will continue to screen all visitors upon entering the facility.

Visitors are being asked to follow the existing mask policy and strict hand-washing protocols in order to keep residents safe.

"We appreciate your patience as we continue to monitor and prevent further outbreak, as patient and employee safety is of greatest importance," the post states.

People with questions can contact Granite County Medical Center at 406-859-3271.

(first report: 9:49 a.m. - Sept. 15, 2022)

PHILIPSBURG - A COVID-19 outbreak has prompted restrictions to be put in place at Granite County Medical Center (GCMC).

The hospital instituted visitor restrictions in the long term care department on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are very sorry to inform the community that GCMC has a covid outbreak” a social media post states.

Visitation is not being allowed in the long term care department, but GCMC is looking into other options for families to visit their relatives.

“We understand your concerns and we are doing everything possible to contain the outbreak and provide the very best care possible,” the post states.

Anyone with questions can contact Granite County Medical Center at 406-859-3271.

