Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball Bites Are A Tasty Blend Of Holiday Classics

‘Tis the season to nosh! No one wants “hangry” holiday guests, so every party needs delicious finger food and snacks.

Our new favorite? Cranberry pecan cheeseball bites. We love this recipe because it feels so seasonal and fresh: Pecans and cranberries always have to make a Christmas cameo, and this recipe from Budget 101 really lets their flavors shine through.

When they’re combined in the form of a cheese ball, we’re talking holiday perfection. After all, who doesn’t love a cheese ball? While you might not see eye to eye with your family about a lot of things, almost everyone can agree that cheese balls are a Christmas party must.

Making the cranberry pecan cheeseball bites is so simple. You only need seven ingredients (like cream cheese, dried cranberries and cheddar cheese), and you can choose to toast your pecans or just use them straight from the bag. If you have nut allergies in your family, Liss from Budget 101 advises using sunflower seeds instead to give some crunch. Or, you can use pumpkin seeds or whatever nut-free option you prefer.

You can also decide whether you want to make a large cheese ball, or create little mini cheese balls. If you choose the latter, you can add pretzel sticks to make little “cake pop” cranberry pecan cheese ball bites. These are so cute and can limit the spread of germs, as your guests won’t all be cutting and dipping from the same cheese ball.

If you are making one large cheese ball, you can lay out crackers and apple slices. Your guests can choose their food platform of choice to deliver the yummy cranberry pecan cheese flavor into their mouths.

For guests who are counting carbs and following a keto diet, we like this version for mini cheese balls with bacon and cheddar from Joy Filled Eats. These festive little treats are so delicious your keto guests won’t feel like they’re missing out on a thing.

Enjoy! And happy holidays.

