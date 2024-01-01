What is your job?

Multi-media Journalist

When did you start working here?

Late summer of 2024

Where else have you worked?

I worked as a multi-media journalist, sports reporter, and anchor for Fresno State Focus.

Where did you go to college?

I went to Fresno State in Fresno California.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in central California and come from a family with a farming background.

What are some of the biggest news stories you have covered?

I have covered stories such as stress management for students and used reporting to connect with the community.

What is your philosophy on news?

My goal is to provide comfort to communities when they find themselves faced with challenges whilst being a vessel to represent unheard voices.

What do you love about living here?

love the Grizzly spirit and college town feel most about Missoula, it reminds me of home.

Contact:

Email: cynthia.carranza@kpax.com

To send news tip: news@kpax.com