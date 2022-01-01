Dani Hallows

What is your job?

I am the morning weather expert on KPAX.

When did you start working here?

I started working at KPAX in August of 2022.

Where else have you worked?

I worked at my university news station (KBYU) for three years as a reporter, producer, anchor, and weather specialist and also interned at KUTV in Salt Lake City, UT with the weather team. I also taught journalism classes at my alma mater, BYU, and loved getting to teach aspiring journalists!

Where did you go to college?

I attended Brigham Young University for both my bachelor's (2020) and master's (2022) degrees. I studied News Media in my undergrad, with an emphasis on broadcast journalism and geography. In my master's program, I studied and published research about social media and mobile weather apps.

Where did you grow up?

I consider two places home - Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Katy, Texas. Both taught me a lot about weather and good southern manners.

What are some of the biggest news stories you have covered or led coverage of?

Although it was difficult, I covered a public suicide at BYU that occurred when classes were just released. We don't normally cover suicides as journalists unless they are public or impact many people. I was the first reporter to be at the scene and the experience encouraged me to be a more compassionate and thoughtful journalist.

What is your philosophy on news?

Ultimately, I believe that the news our viewers want is news I also want! My goals as a weather expert are to 1) love the people and 2) love the place. If I can do those things, my forecasts fall into place.

What do you love about living here?

I love the sunsets, the mountains, the water, but the huckleberry shakes & fantastic steaks are the cherry on top!