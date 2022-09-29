Details emerge in incident at Missoula VA clinic

UPDATE: 3:17 p.m. - Sept. 29, 2022

MISSOULA - We are learning more information about an incident that drew a large law enforcement presence to the Missoula VA Clinic on Thursday afternoon.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says officers responded to a disturbance and a weapon threat at the VA Clinic in the 3800 Block of West Broadway.

One person has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

The VA clinic and surrounding businesses are now open and resuming business.

Arnold says the incident remains under investigation and no details are available.

RAW VIDEO: Incident at Missoula VA clinic

(second report: 2:50 p.m. - Sept. 29, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department reports one person has been taken into custody at the VA clinic in Missoula.

"There is still an active and evolving situation," a social media post states.

The VA Clinic in the 3800 block of West Broadway remains closed.

(first report: 2:20 p.m. - Sept. 29, 2022)

Law enforcement is on the scene of an “active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold states “this is an evolving incident and there is multiple first responders in the area.”

A perimeter has been set up and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

The VA Clinic is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.