Kierra Sam

What is your job?

Morning anchor and reporter for MTN News

When did you start working here?

August 8, 2022

Where else have you worked?

I worked at an NBC/ABC news station in Southeast Texas. Prior to starting my journalism career, I worked in the oil and gas industry.

Where did you go to college?

I attended the University of Houston’s Valenti School of Journalism.

Where did you grow up?

I’m a long way from home! I grew up in a small town on the outskirts of Houston in a town called LaMarque, Texas.

What are some of the biggest news stories you have covered or led coverage of?

Some of the biggest stories I’ve covered surrounded hurricanes and the petrochemical industry. There was a 2019 hurricane named Imelda that devastated neighborhoods in and around Beaumont, Texas, a town near the Louisiana border. Many families were displaced for months due to water damage and gradual recovery efforts from the local and state government. The stories I’ve covered surrounding pollution and chemical plant explosions also adversely affected multiple cities in that area.

What is your philosophy on news?

My philosophy on news is telling real stories from real people and providing viewers with real information.

What do you love about living here?

I love that there’s always something to do here in Montana. From the outdoor fun to the one-of-a-kind restaurants here, I’m never bored.