Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Details emerge in incident that prompted 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula school

Hellgate Lockdown
MTN News
Law enforcement activity prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary on Jan. 19, 2023.
Hellgate Lockdown
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 18:17:50-05

UPDATEL 3:45 p.m. - Jan. 23, 2023

MISSOULA - We are learning additional details about what led to a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary School on Thursday afternoon.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies engaged in a pursuit shortly before 2 p.m. which continued to the area of Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road.

A male driver was taken into custody "without further incident" after his vehicle was disabled, according to a social media post.

The incident did not pose a public safety risk and has ended, the post reads.

(second report: 2:59 p.m. - Jan. 19, 2023)

MISSOULA - A "precautionary lockdown" at the Hellgate Elementary School District prompted by nearby law enforcement activity has been lifted.

(first report: 2:34 p.m. - Jan. 19, 2023)

MISSOULA - Law enforcement activity has prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at the Hellgate Elementary School District.

A message sent from the school to parents states the action was taken due to activity in the area.

"All people on campus are safe," the message reads.

- Developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App