Details emerge in incident that prompted 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula school

UPDATEL 3:45 p.m. - Jan. 23, 2023

MISSOULA - We are learning additional details about what led to a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary School on Thursday afternoon.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies engaged in a pursuit shortly before 2 p.m. which continued to the area of Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road.

A male driver was taken into custody "without further incident" after his vehicle was disabled, according to a social media post.

The incident did not pose a public safety risk and has ended, the post reads.

(second report: 2:59 p.m. - Jan. 19, 2023)

MISSOULA - A "precautionary lockdown" at the Hellgate Elementary School District prompted by nearby law enforcement activity has been lifted.

(first report: 2:34 p.m. - Jan. 19, 2023)

MISSOULA - Law enforcement activity has prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at the Hellgate Elementary School District.

A message sent from the school to parents states the action was taken due to activity in the area.

"All people on campus are safe," the message reads.

