Dolly Parton And Reba McEntire Recorded Their First-Ever Duet

Few people in this world are known instantly by just their first names, but Dolly and Reba are two. Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton have both been called the queen of country music, but there has never been a hint of competition, envy or animosity. In fact, it seems the pair are quite good friends.

For example, on Jan. 19, Parton’s birthday, McEntire shared a sweet post on Twitter with a collage of pictures featuring the legendary singers together looking close and happy.

“Happy birthday @DollyParton,” McEntire tweeted, “I love you more than my rhinestones! We sure have shared a lot of memories over the years and I’m looking forward to many more ahead of us. I can’t imagine a world without Dolly.”

Happy birthday @DollyParton, I love you more than my rhinestones! We sure have shared a lot of memories over the years and I’m looking forward to many more ahead of us. I can’t imagine a world without Dolly. pic.twitter.com/aevU7e8Vak — Reba (@reba) January 20, 2021

The pair have shared the stage countless times since 1977, when McEntire played the Grand Ole Opry for the first time, alongside Parton. However, the inimitable country crooners recently recorded their first duet, as Parton announced in a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“Reba and I just did a song together,” Parton told Cohen. “It’s on her album… We redid the song ‘Does He Love You’ that she did years and years ago. We did a new version of it. It turned out really good. I’ve always wanted to sing with her, and don’t know why we never did it until now, but we really sounded good together. I think the fans are going to like it.”

McEntire originally released the song in 1993. The Grammy-winning ballad about two women in love with the same man featured Linda Davis. The singer first tipped fans off to the possibility of an upcoming album with a social media post in April, which showed her in the studio. In the video, she is belting out another one of her past hits, “Can’t Even Get the Blues,” her first No. 1 single.

We can’t wait to hear their duet!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.