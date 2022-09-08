KPAX, KAJ “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign underway

Many children lack access to the quality books they need to become competent readers.

That’s where our annual “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign steps in. It's in partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation.

We believe giving children books can take them new places, open their imaginations, fuel big dreams, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty.

Children who lack ongoing access to a rich selection of books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and a struggle to complete high school and prepare for the world beyond.

KPAX, KAJ and the Scripps Howard Fund will partner with Lowell School and St. Ignatius Elementary School to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read.

You can make a donation here, or by texting KPAX to 345345.